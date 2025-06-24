Asia Pacific > Australia opens consultation on hydrogen Guarantee of Origin

Australia opens consultation on hydrogen Guarantee of Origin

Published 06:21 on June 24, 2025 / Last updated at 06:21 on June 24, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia on Tuesday began consulting on rules that will back its planned Guarantee of Origin (GO) hydrogen scheme, due to start later this year, which it hopes will kickstart a clean energy export boom.
Australia on Tuesday began consulting on rules that will back its planned Guarantee of Origin (GO) hydrogen scheme, due to start later this year, which it hopes will kickstart a clean energy export boom.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.