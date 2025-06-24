RGGI Market: RGAs jump nearly 10% amid rise in temperatures across US Northeast

Published 00:23 on / Last updated at 00:23 on / Bijeta Lamichhane and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices soared almost 10% over the week as entities ramped up permit purchases due to higher power burns in light of surging temperatures across the US Northwest heading into the summer.