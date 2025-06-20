EMEA > BREAKING: EU Commission announces withdrawal of Green Claims Directive

BREAKING: EU Commission announces withdrawal of Green Claims Directive

Published 11:37 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 11:40 on June 20, 2025 / / EMEA

The European Commission said it intends to withdraw its proposal for a Green Claims Directive on Friday, in answer to a question by Carbon Pulse at its daily press briefing.
