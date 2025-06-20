Asia Pacific > Australia’s CSIRO debuts novel hydrogen-making process more energy efficient than electrolysis

Australia’s CSIRO debuts novel hydrogen-making process more energy efficient than electrolysis

Published 07:39 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 07:39 on June 20, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s leading scientific research agency has developed what it called a breakthrough in ways to make green hydrogen that will lower costs.
Australia’s leading scientific research agency has developed what it called a breakthrough in ways to make green hydrogen that will lower costs.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.