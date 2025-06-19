Asia Pacific > Vietnam drafts decree to regulate forest carbon credits, seeks public feedback

Vietnam drafts decree to regulate forest carbon credits, seeks public feedback

Published 15:16 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:16 on June 19, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is soliciting public input on a draft decree aimed at regulating forest-based carbon credits, building on lessons learned from a three-year pilot in the North Central region.
