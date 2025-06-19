Vietnam drafts decree to regulate forest carbon credits, seeks public feedback
Published 15:16 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:16 on June 19, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is soliciting public input on a draft decree aimed at regulating forest-based carbon credits, building on lessons learned from a three-year pilot in the North Central region.
Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is soliciting public input on a draft decree aimed at regulating forest-based carbon credits, building on lessons learned from a three-year pilot in the North Central region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.