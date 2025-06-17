Americas > Oregon lawmakers greenlight preference for low carbon investments in $101 bln state pension fund

Oregon lawmakers greenlight preference for low carbon investments in $101 bln state pension fund

Published 22:46 on June 17, 2025

Legislation directing Oregon’s $101 billion public retiree fund to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of its investment portfolio in line with the treasurer’s net zero emissions by 2050 target passed the State Senate Monday.
