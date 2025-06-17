Finance floods back to hydrocarbons as banks break away from climate targets -report
Published 17:07 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:13 on June 17, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, US
The world's biggest banks last year dramatically increased their financing of fossil fuel companies in a trend that reversed consecutive years of falling support, as they chased short-term profits and called into question the sincerity of their climate rhetoric, according to a report released Tuesday.
