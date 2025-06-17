Americas > Peak emissions from oil now due in 2027, IEA says

Peak emissions from oil now due in 2027, IEA says

Published 11:04 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 11:04 on June 17, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Carbon emissions from the global oil market will peak in 2027, earlier than peak demand, as the petrochemical sector becomes the dominant source of growth, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Carbon emissions from the global oil market will peak in 2027, earlier than peak demand, as the petrochemical sector becomes the dominant source of growth, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.