Rising RIN prices could spark SAF production increase -analysis
Published 23:27 on June 16, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:27 on June 16, 2025 /
Brandon Mulder / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Rising prices for credits generated under the US EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) reached their highest peak in the last two years last month, which could spark production increases for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across the US, according to a recent market analysis.
