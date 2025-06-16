Americas > Rising RIN prices could spark SAF production increase -analysis

Rising RIN prices could spark SAF production increase -analysis

Published 23:27 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 23:27 on June 16, 2025 / / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Rising prices for credits generated under the US EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) reached their highest peak in the last two years last month, which could spark production increases for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across the US, according to a recent market analysis.
Rising prices for credits generated under the US EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) reached their highest peak in the last two years last month, which could spark production increases for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across the US, according to a recent market analysis.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.