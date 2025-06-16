Americas > Massachusetts June GWSA auctions reach historic levels

Massachusetts June GWSA auctions reach historic levels

Published 22:51 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 22:51 on June 16, 2025 / / Americas, US

Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) auction last week for current vintages cleared at its highest level in over two years, while advanced vintages settled at a record price, according to results published Monday.
Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) auction last week for current vintages cleared at its highest level in over two years, while advanced vintages settled at a record price, according to results published Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.