Asia Pacific > Registry issues world’s first ocean alkalinity enhancement carbon removal credits

Registry issues world’s first ocean alkalinity enhancement carbon removal credits

Published 15:28 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 15:28 on June 16, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A carbon removal registry has issued the first independently verified ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) credits, it said Monday.
A carbon removal registry has issued the first independently verified ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) credits, it said Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.