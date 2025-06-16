EMEA > London-based firm launches NFT-based carbon exchange

London-based firm launches NFT-based carbon exchange

Published 14:01 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 14:01 on June 16, 2025 / / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A London-based firm has launched a non-fungible token (NFT)-based carbon credit exchange in the Isle of Man, it announced Monday.
A London-based firm has launched a non-fungible token (NFT)-based carbon credit exchange in the Isle of Man, it announced Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.