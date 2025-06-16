Asia Pacific > Carbon developer launches nature credit scheme in Western Australia

Carbon developer launches nature credit scheme in Western Australia

Published 13:59 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 13:59 on June 16, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Perth-headquartered carbon project developer on Monday announced the launch of a nature credit scheme tailored to the protection of endangered species in the wheatbelt regions of Western Australia.
A Perth-headquartered carbon project developer on Monday announced the launch of a nature credit scheme tailored to the protection of endangered species in the wheatbelt regions of Western Australia.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.