Carbon Taxes > EU Commission refuses to revisit methane rules so soon

EU Commission refuses to revisit methane rules so soon

Published 21:53 on June 16, 2025 / Last updated at 21:53 on June 16, 2025 / / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission has dismissed calls from EU energy ministers to revisit new rules aimed at curbing methane emissions from fossil fuels produced and imported in the bloc.
The European Commission has dismissed calls from EU energy ministers to revisit new rules aimed at curbing methane emissions from fossil fuels produced and imported in the bloc.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.