EMEA > Eastern EU countries late with ETS2 social climate plans as deadline nears

Eastern EU countries late with ETS2 social climate plans as deadline nears

Published 15:17 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 15:17 on June 13, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

Eastern EU countries are behind on the EU’s new carbon market for heating and transport fuels (ETS2), with just two weeks left to submit national Social Climate Plans that could unlock billions in green finance for poorer households.
Eastern EU countries are behind on the EU’s new carbon market for heating and transport fuels (ETS2), with just two weeks left to submit national Social Climate Plans that could unlock billions in green finance for poorer households.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.