Fashion giants fall short on supply chain decarbonisation, carbon removals -report
Published 23:01 on June 25, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:52 on June 13, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary
Most major fashion brands lack credible plans to decarbonise their supply chains or neutralise residual emissions, with only H&M investing in durable carbon removals to support its net zero target, according to a report published Thursday.
Most major fashion brands lack credible plans to decarbonise their supply chains or neutralise residual emissions, with only H&M investing in durable carbon removals to support its net zero target, according to a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.