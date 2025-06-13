Australia launches savanna burning accounting tool ahead of hotly anticipated ACCU methods
Published 08:27 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 08:27 on June 13, 2025 /
Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia has launched a new tool to better account for emissions reductions under new savanna fire management (SFM) methods that are being developed under the national carbon credit scheme, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water (DCCEEW) said Friday.
