Asia Pacific > Verra freezes Indian cookstoves project amid major double counting claims

Verra freezes Indian cookstoves project amid major double counting claims

Published 14:00 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 13:28 on June 12, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra has put an Indian cookstoves project on hold, pending a quality control review, it said in a statement Thursday.
Voluntary carbon standard Verra has put an Indian cookstoves project on hold, pending a quality control review, it said in a statement Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.