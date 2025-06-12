Asia Pacific > Queensland fund commits A$18 mln to ACCU-generating land restoration work

Queensland fund commits A$18 mln to ACCU-generating land restoration work

Published 09:45 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 09:45 on June 12, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Queensland state government’s Land Restoration Fund has committed A$18 million ($11.68 mln) to eight projects that will help abate 180,000 tonnes of CO2 over project lifetimes across 315,000 hectares, generating Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in the process.
The Queensland state government’s Land Restoration Fund has committed A$18 million ($11.68 mln) to eight projects that will help abate 180,000 tonnes of CO2 over project lifetimes across 315,000 hectares, generating Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in the process.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.