Queensland fund commits A$18 mln to ACCU-generating land restoration work
Published 09:45 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 09:45 on June 12, 2025 /
Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Queensland state government’s Land Restoration Fund has committed A$18 million ($11.68 mln) to eight projects that will help abate 180,000 tonnes of CO2 over project lifetimes across 315,000 hectares, generating Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in the process.
