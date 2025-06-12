Asia Pacific > Australia’s climate change policies are “deficient”, think tank warns

Australia’s climate change policies are “deficient”, think tank warns

Published 09:30 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 09:30 on June 12, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia's policies and targets to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement are either off track or insufficient, according to a report published Thursday, which claimed the world would see global warming reach 2-3C if other nations took the same approach.
Australia's policies and targets to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement are either off track or insufficient, according to a report published Thursday, which claimed the world would see global warming reach 2-3C if other nations took the same approach.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.