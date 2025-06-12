Americas > California offset issuance drops to just over 7k, invalidation expiry soars

California offset issuance drops to just over 7k, invalidation expiry soars

Published 01:15 on June 12, 2025

California regulator ARB issued just over 7,000 offset credits over the latest two-week stretch as the invalidation period of over 800,000 units expired, according to state data released Wednesday.
California regulator ARB issued just over 7,000 offset credits over the latest two-week stretch as the invalidation period of over 800,000 units expired, according to state data released Wednesday.


