California offset issuance drops to just over 7k, invalidation expiry soars

Published 01:15 on / Last updated at 01:15 on / Graham Gibson, Bijeta Lamichhane and Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB issued just over 7,000 offset credits over the latest two-week stretch as the invalidation period of over 800,000 units expired, according to state data released Wednesday.