Americas > Colombia releases biofuels roadmap to decarbonise economy

Colombia releases biofuels roadmap to decarbonise economy

Published 16:35 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 16:35 on June 11, 2025 / / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy has released a roadmap for the development of biofuels, outlining a national strategy meant to shape domestic energy policy.
Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy has released a roadmap for the development of biofuels, outlining a national strategy meant to shape domestic energy policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.