Brazil eyeing 5-20% threshold for carbon credit use in ETS, govt official confirms
Published 13:46 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:46 on June 11, 2025 /
Finlay Johnston and Roy Manuell / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian ETS will allow the use of carbon credits to cover between 5-20% of emissions by regulated entities, a Brazilian Ministry of Finance official confirmed on Wednesday, with the exact share to be determined by the end of 2026.
