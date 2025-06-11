Americas > Brazil eyeing 5-20% threshold for carbon credit use in ETS, govt official confirms

Brazil eyeing 5-20% threshold for carbon credit use in ETS, govt official confirms

Published 13:46 on June 11, 2025 / Last updated at 13:46 on June 11, 2025 / and / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian ETS will allow the use of carbon credits to cover between 5-20% of emissions by regulated entities, a Brazilian Ministry of Finance official confirmed on Wednesday, with the exact share to be determined by the end of 2026.
