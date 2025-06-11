“Loose” rules will see NZ farmers skirt exotic forestry restrictions, report finds
Published 05:50 on June 11, 2025 /
Last updated at 05:50 on June 11, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government’s “loose” limits on farm to forestry conversions will see land continued to be forested, as the volume of overseas investment in forestry rose in the last two years, according to a report published Wednesday.
The New Zealand government’s “loose” limits on farm to forestry conversions will see land continued to be forested, as the volume of overseas investment in forestry rose in the last two years, according to a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.