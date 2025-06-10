Verra operationalises flagship REDD+ methodology in first two jurisdictions
Published 18:00 on June 10, 2025 /
Last updated at 17:50 on June 10, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Verra has finalised risk maps for projects in two Brazilian states and, in so doing, fully operationalised its revamped REDD+ methodology VM0048 via the ‘avoiding unplanned deforestation’ VMD0055 module, the standard announced on Tuesday.
