Euro Markets: EUAs drop by most in 3 weeks as falling gas prices end carbon’s 6-day winning streak

Published 17:47 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 17:47 on June 10, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices gave up Monday's gains and recorded their first loss in six days, returning to the middle of their well-established range as activity picked up on Tuesday after a public holiday on northern Europe, while gas prices continued to drift for a third day as traders eyed news of additional supply deals.
