Americas > FEATURE: US ERW boom should be tied with rapid research expansion, experts say

FEATURE: US ERW boom should be tied with rapid research expansion, experts say

Published 19:09 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 19:09 on June 10, 2025 / / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Policymakers must look to support rapid research and development of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) as the nascent market expands mostly outside the reach of government regulators, argue carbon removal (CDR) advocates.
Policymakers must look to support rapid research and development of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) as the nascent market expands mostly outside the reach of government regulators, argue carbon removal (CDR) advocates.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.