EMEA > UK govt puts £14 bln into Sizewell C reactor as part of renewed push on nuclear

UK govt puts £14 bln into Sizewell C reactor as part of renewed push on nuclear

Published 00:01 on June 10, 2025 / Last updated at 17:32 on June 9, 2025 / / EMEA, UK ETS

The UK government is putting £14.2 billion into building the long-debated Sizewell C nuclear power plant, in a move it says will boost the country's clean electricity supply and cut energy bills, it announced on Tuesday.
The UK government is putting £14.2 billion into building the long-debated Sizewell C nuclear power plant, in a move it says will boost the country's clean electricity supply and cut energy bills, it announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.