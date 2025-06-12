China steel sector needs $18 bln in transition finance over next 5 years, report says
Published 08:00 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:54 on June 10, 2025 /
Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China's steel sector, while seeing a surge in transition finance in recent years, will likely need around $18 billion in investment for low-carbon production technologies over the next five years for decarbonisation, according to a report released Thursday.
