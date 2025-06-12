Asia Pacific > China steel sector needs $18 bln in transition finance over next 5 years, report says

China steel sector needs $18 bln in transition finance over next 5 years, report says

China's steel sector, while seeing a surge in transition finance in recent years, will likely need around $18 billion in investment for low-carbon production technologies over the next five years for decarbonisation, according to a report released Thursday.
