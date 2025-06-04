EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on June 4, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:49 on June 4, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices advanced for a third day, boosted by firmer natural gas and equities and the lack of a daily auction, as participants eyed a recent upside resistance zone around €74.00.
EU carbon prices advanced for a third day, boosted by firmer natural gas and equities and the lack of a daily auction, as participants eyed a recent upside resistance zone around €74.00.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.