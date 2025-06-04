Australian think tank makes case for Asian CBAM to drive green manufacturing
Published 15:01 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 09:34 on June 4, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, CBAM, China, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea
A pan-Asia Pacific carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) taking in the wealthiest industrial nations covering steel, cement, and aluminium is the best and cheapest way to reduce emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors while preserving margins and industries, an Australian think tank argued in a report Thursday.
