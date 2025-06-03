Americas > Latin American governments step toward formal structuring of biodiversity credit markets

Latin American governments step toward formal structuring of biodiversity credit markets

Published 23:35 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:35 on June 3, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Last week, the ministries of environment of Peru and Chile announced state-led frameworks to regulate emerging biodiversity credit markets, one official detailed to Carbon Pulse.
Last week, the ministries of environment of Peru and Chile announced state-led frameworks to regulate emerging biodiversity credit markets, one official detailed to Carbon Pulse.


