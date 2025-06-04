Americas > PREVIEW: Traders expect settlement around front-month futures, analysts foresee reserve release at Q2 Washington auction

Published 00:46 on June 4, 2025

Traders said they expected the Q2 sale on Wednesday to clear within a $1-2 range of front-month Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), while most analysts projected the potential for a higher settle that would release reserve volumes.
