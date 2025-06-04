PREVIEW: Federal risks, programme fundamentals shape RGGI Q2 auction outlook

Published 00:17 on June 4, 2025 / Last updated at 00:17 on June 4, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, US

A majority of the traders expected the Q2 RGGI carbon permit auction on Wednesday to clear close to secondary market levels, with few anticipating a discount, as observers considered a mix of federal threats, regulatory delays, and programme fundamentals that could shape the outcome.