Futures exchange to add earlier tenors of EU ETS2 futures contracts at end of June
Published 17:06 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 17:06 on June 3, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
A European futures exchange will add new shorter-dated contracts for EU ETS2 futures from the end of this month, matching its competitor's soon-to-be launched offering to target early compliance interest in the bloc's new cap-and-trade system for emissions from the heating and transport sectors.
A European futures exchange will add new shorter-dated contracts for EU ETS2 futures from the end of this month, matching its competitor's soon-to-be launched offering to target early compliance interest in the bloc's new cap-and-trade system for emissions from the heating and transport sectors.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.