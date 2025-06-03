EMEA > Futures exchange to add earlier tenors of EU ETS2 futures contracts at end of June

Futures exchange to add earlier tenors of EU ETS2 futures contracts at end of June

Published 17:06 on June 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:06 on June 3, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

A European futures exchange will add new shorter-dated contracts for EU ETS2 futures from the end of this month, matching its competitor's soon-to-be launched offering to target early compliance interest in the bloc's new cap-and-trade system for emissions from the heating and transport sectors.
A European futures exchange will add new shorter-dated contracts for EU ETS2 futures from the end of this month, matching its competitor's soon-to-be launched offering to target early compliance interest in the bloc's new cap-and-trade system for emissions from the heating and transport sectors.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.