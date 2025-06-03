EU agreement triples ETS-funded support for decarbonisation projects
Published 14:17 on June 3, 2025 / Last updated at 14:17 on June 3, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed an agreement to renew their project development assistance programme, with a tripled budget under the EU Innovation Fund, which uses revenues from the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS).
The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed an agreement to renew their project development assistance programme, with a tripled budget under the EU Innovation Fund, which uses revenues from the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.