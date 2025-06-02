Seaweed CDR could unclog Florida coastlines -report
Published 22:33 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 22:33 on June 2, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Sinking the brown, floating seaweed clogging up Florida coastlines could both help clean up its beaches and store carbon, but projects may struggle to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, researchers from Columbia University suggested in a recent report.
Sinking the brown, floating seaweed clogging up Florida coastlines could both help clean up its beaches and store carbon, but projects may struggle to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, researchers from Columbia University suggested in a recent report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.