US DOE adjusts lifecycle emissions methodology to expand 45Z eligibility
Published 20:55 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 20:55 on June 2, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
The federal 45Z tax credit originally designed to spur the production of clean transportation fuels can now be claimed by more producers using fossil fuel feedstocks after the US DOE made several adjustments to the way it calculates fuels’ lifecycle emissions.
The federal 45Z tax credit originally designed to spur the production of clean transportation fuels can now be claimed by more producers using fossil fuel feedstocks after the US DOE made several adjustments to the way it calculates fuels’ lifecycle emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.