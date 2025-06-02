Asia Pacific > Asia seen to struggle making carbon markets work for local communities

Asia seen to struggle making carbon markets work for local communities

Published 14:04 on June 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:04 on June 2, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary

Asia's carbon markets are maturing fast, but efforts to deploy nature-based projects for climate action still face hurdles stemming from red tape, evolving regulations, and the challenge of winning local community support, a conference heard last week.
Asia's carbon markets are maturing fast, but efforts to deploy nature-based projects for climate action still face hurdles stemming from red tape, evolving regulations, and the challenge of winning local community support, a conference heard last week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.