Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:31 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 12:31 on June 2, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices firmed as the new week got under way, gaining some upward momentum from gains in natural gas and shrugging off the prospect of an 88% jump in auction supply after a holiday-truncated programme last week, though traders reported a generally steady market as prices remain in the same range they have occupied for the last three weeks.
European carbon prices firmed as the new week got under way, gaining some upward momentum from gains in natural gas and shrugging off the prospect of an 88% jump in auction supply after a holiday-truncated programme last week, though traders reported a generally steady market as prices remain in the same range they have occupied for the last three weeks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.