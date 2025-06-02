Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:31 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 12:31 on June 2, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices firmed as the new week got under way, gaining some upward momentum from gains in natural gas and shrugging off the prospect of an 88% jump in auction supply after a holiday-truncated programme last week, though traders reported a generally steady market as prices remain in the same range they have occupied for the last three weeks.