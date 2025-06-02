Asia Pacific > China eyes absolute CO2 emissions cap for national ETS

China eyes absolute CO2 emissions cap for national ETS

Published 09:57 on June 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:57 on June 2, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China plans to reform its intensity-based emissions trading scheme in the coming years and impose an absolute cap on carbon emissions, according to a recent government notice.
China plans to reform its intensity-based emissions trading scheme in the coming years and impose an absolute cap on carbon emissions, according to a recent government notice.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.