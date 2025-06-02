North West Shelf approval to underpin ACCU demand for decades -analysis
Published 07:54 on June 2, 2025 / Last updated at 07:54 on June 2, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Woodside’s North West Shelf facility will underpin demand in Australia’s carbon market for years, according to analysis published Monday, raising questions about the ability of the Safeguard Mechanism to deliver the country's climate goals.
Woodside’s North West Shelf facility will underpin demand in Australia’s carbon market for years, according to analysis published Monday, raising questions about the ability of the Safeguard Mechanism to deliver the country's climate goals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.