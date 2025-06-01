Sweden’s Crown Energy boosts investment in Angola offset developer Kaya, targets controlling interest
Published 23:57 on June 1, 2025 / Last updated at 23:57 on June 1, 2025 / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Swedish investment company Crown Energy has expanded its backing of Kaya Climate Solutions, an Angola-based developer of nature-based carbon projects, as part of its strategic pivot away from fossil fuels and into sustainable markets, the company said in its 2024 annual report.
