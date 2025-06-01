Americas > California infrastructure coalition outlines priorities as tussle for cap-and-trade revenues heats up

Published 14:56 on June 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:56 on June 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

A recently formed coalition of California infrastructure businesses and labour union groups laid out their funding priorities from cap-and-trade auction revenues as lawmakers work on programme re-authorisation.
A recently formed coalition of California infrastructure businesses and labour union groups laid out their funding priorities from cap-and-trade auction revenues as lawmakers work on programme re-authorisation.


