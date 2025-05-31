Brazil community group files complaint against REDD+ project developer over land rights, harassment

Published 19:42 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 19:57 on May 31, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian community association has accused a local carbon offset project developer of harassment and unauthorised use of traditional lands in the Amazon, escalating tensions over benefit-sharing the country’s jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) schemes.