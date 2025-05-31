Americas > Brazil community group files complaint against REDD+ project developer over land rights, harassment

Brazil community group files complaint against REDD+ project developer over land rights, harassment

Published 19:42 on May 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:57 on May 31, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian community association has accused a local carbon offset project developer of harassment and unauthorised use of traditional lands in the Amazon, escalating tensions over benefit-sharing the country’s jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) schemes.
A Brazilian community association has accused a local carbon offset project developer of harassment and unauthorised use of traditional lands in the Amazon, escalating tensions over benefit-sharing the country’s jurisdictional REDD+ (J-REDD+) schemes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.