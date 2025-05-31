Brazil’s Supreme Court signs carbon offset deal with local firm

Published 18:53 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 18:53 on May 31, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) has signed an agreement with a local carbon offset firm to compensate for all greenhouse gas emissions linked to the institution's operations in 2023 and 2024, as part of broader efforts to decarbonise the country’s judiciary.