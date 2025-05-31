Americas > Maine enacts law requiring landowners to disclose participation in forest offset programmes

Maine enacts law requiring landowners to disclose participation in forest offset programmes

Published 18:44 on May 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:44 on May 31, 2025  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Maine has enacted a new law requiring forest landowners to report their participation in carbon credit programmes, becoming the second US state to establish a public tracking system for forest-based offsets.
