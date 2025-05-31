Washington state explores options for industrial no-cost carbon allowance allocations during 2035-50 period

Published 02:48 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 02:48 on May 31, 2025 / Americas, US

Washington state has released draft proposals outlining how emissions-intensive, trade-exposed industries (EITEs) could continue to receive no-cost carbon allowances from 2035 under its cap-and-invest programme, as part of a process to advise lawmakers on the carbon market’s future allocation policy.