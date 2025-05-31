Developer DGB Group posts wider loss, audit disclaimer raises concerns despite growing project pipeline

Published 02:30 on May 31, 2025 / Last updated at 02:30 on May 31, 2025 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

Dutch carbon project developer DGB Group reported a wider annual loss for 2024 and received a disclaimer of opinion from its auditor, raising concerns about financial governance even as the company marks progress in project validation and revenue generation.