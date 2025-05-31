Americas > US pulp and paper industry underreports its emissions, non-profit says

US pulp and paper industry underreports its emissions, non-profit says

Published 01:13 on May 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:13 on May 31, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US pulp and paper industry underreports its emissions by nearly four times its true volumes due to accounting exemptions under the US EPA, an environmental non-profit said in a report Thursday.
The US pulp and paper industry underreports its emissions by nearly four times its true volumes due to accounting exemptions under the US EPA, an environmental non-profit said in a report Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.